Nation gathers for what could be final Clap for Carers

Since the end of March, Clap for Carers has become a weekly ritual across the country. The event, has seen people from all parts of the UK gathering on their doorsteps, balconies and at their windows to applaud those working on the coronavirus frontline. The weekly cheer was the brainchild of Annemarie Plas, who says that Thursday evening's display of gratitude should be the last of its kind. The country began clapping for key workers just as the UK went into lockdown. It was seen as an opportunity for locked down communities to come together - while social distancing - as well as showing their appreciation for NHS and care workers.

NHS workers also joined in, clapping the public for their support during the coronavirus crisis. The applause has brought people from all over the country together, including royalty and government officials.

Brenda and Ralph, both nurses, appreciate the clapping. Credit: ITV News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined in the clapping outside Downing Street several times, and praised care workers for doing "fantastic" jobs as the "pillars of society in the fight against coronavirus". The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, joined the UK on the doorstep at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

NHS workers joining in the clap. Credit: PA

In a message to key workers celebrating the final clap for carers, Captain Tom Moore - who raised millions for NHS charities - said: "Well done, you've done a marvellous job, putting your life on the line looking after all these patients." And NHS workers have been lifted by the support. "It makes you feel that you're valued, that you're being appreciated, and you know that you're not on your own in this fight against coronavirus," Ralph told ITV News. His wife, Brenda, who is also a nurse, said she "would like to thank everyone who is clapping every Thursday for making us feel valued and appreciating all our efforts that we're doing in the NHS. "As nurses we cannot say 'no' to the calling, to our mission to be there for our patients, to be there, to make a difference."

Grace Dudley was in ICU with Covid-19; her dad would later die of it. Credit: ITV News