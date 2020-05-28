New travel quarantine regulations come into effect in Ireland

A requirement for people arriving in Ireland from overseas to alert the authorities where they will be self isolating has come into effect. Travellers must now fill in a Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form. With some exceptions, including transport workers involved in supply chains, diplomats and people crossing the border from Northern Ireland, people arriving into the Republic of Ireland are already required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said the measure was designed to limit the risks of importing new coronavirus cases Credit: Photocall Ireland/PA

From Thursday, those passengers will also be required to complete the new form to ensure compliance with the restriction and help with any potential coronavirus contact tracing required. Failure to fill in a form, or providing false information, will be an offence under regulations signed by Health minister Simon Harris. Penalties range from a maximum fine of 2,500 euro or up to six months in jail. Exempted categories also include passengers who are transiting through the country without leaving the port or airport.

