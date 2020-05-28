Period poverty getting worse under lockdown, charity says

Shortages of sanitary products during the coronavirus pandemic has led to a rise in “period poverty”, a children’s charity has said. A recent survey by Plan International found that three in 10 girls in the UK had struggled to afford or access period products during the lockdown. Of those, 54% said they had to use toilet paper as an alternative, the charity said. A separate survey by WaterAid found more than half of menstruating women (55%) in the UK had experienced increased challenges managing their periods under lockdown

Rose Caldwell, chief executive of Plan International UK said issues arising from the pandemic were making it harder for girls and young women to manage their periods “safely and with dignity”. “We already know that the coronavirus outbreak is having a devastating impact on family finances all over the world,” she said. “But now we see that girls and women are also facing widespread shortages and price hikes on period products, with the result that many are being forced to make do with whatever they can find to manage their period.” According to Plan International’s latest survey of 45 health professionals from 30 countries, 73% said women were facing restricted access to products through shortages or disrupted supply chains.

