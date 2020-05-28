- ITV Report
Politicians ejected in Hong Kong debate on Chinese anthem bill
Two pro-democracy politicians were ejected from Hong Kong’s legislative chamber on Thursday morning, disrupting the start of a second day of debate on a contentious bill that would criminalise insulting or abusing the Chinese national anthem.
The legislature’s president, Andrew Leung, suspended the meeting minutes after it began and ejected politician Eddie Chu for holding up a sarcastic placard that read “Best Chairperson, Starry Lee”.
Ms Lee was recently elected chair of a key committee that sent the anthem bill to the full legislature for consideration.
Her election, which the pro-democracy opposition contends was illegal, ended a months-long filibuster that had prevented the committee from acting on the bill.
Mr Chu was carried out by security guards, even as fellow pro-democracy politicians protested his removal and tried to stop it.
Outside the chamber, he said Mr Leung had objected to his placard on Wednesday that called Lee an “illegal chairperson” and so he made a new one that called her the best chairperson instead.
“Actually, we have wanted to use any method to stop this national anthem law getting passed by this legislature, which is basically controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, because the law is just another way of putting pressure on Hong Kong people,” Mr Chu said.
After the meeting restarted, a second pro-democracy politician, Ray Chan, started yelling as Mr Leung explained his decision to remove Mr Chu, leading the legislative president to suspend the meeting again and order Mr Chan ejected, too.
Other pro-democracy politicians surrounded Mr Chan, who then hid under a table, as security officers tried to remove him.
He eventually was carried out by the officers.