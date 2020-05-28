Premier League to return with Manchester City v Arsenal and Aston Villa v Sheffield United on June 17

Football in England will restart on June 17 after the Premier League gave the go-ahead for matches to resume.

Manchester City will play Arsenal and Aston Villa will host Sheffield United in three weeks time.

A full schedule of fixtures will then take place on 20 and 21 June.

The decision was agreed by all 20 Premier League clubs at a meeting on Thursday.

Takes have take place over a number of weeks between the stakeholders as part of 'Project Restart' in order to come up with a safe strategy for football to once agains take place.

The date means the games will be played exactly 100 days since the last Premier League match took place.

The last action in the Premier League was on March 9, before the competition was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 13.

Players have recently returned to non-contact training and have undergone an extensive coronavirus testing programme since.

Additionally, it was agreed on Wednesday that full contact training could resume.

Twelve players and staff have thus far tested positive for Covid-19.