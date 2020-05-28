Up to six people can meet in gardens in England from Monday as lockdown eases, Boris Johnson announces

From Monday lockdown in England will ease to allow up to six people to meet in "private gardens", “provided those from different households continue to stick to social distancing rules”, Boris Johnson has announced. The prime minister said the "five tests" for releasing lockdown had been met, meaning the government could "move forward with adjusting the lockdown on Monday". Schools will also be opened up to "more children" from Monday, with nurseries, early years settings and reception reopening, as well as year one and year six in primary schools. A fortnight later on June 15 secondary schools will "begin to provide some faces to face contact time" for years 10 and 12, the prime minister said.

Credit: 10 Downing Street

Mr Johnson said: “Closing schools has deprived children of their education, and, as so often, it is the most disadvantaged pupils who risk being hardest hit." Outdoor retail shops and car showrooms, where social distancing is "generally easier" will also reopen from Monday. On June 15 other non essential retail will reopen, "but only provided the five tests are still being met and shops have been made Covid secure", Mr Johnson said. Mr Johnson said people should “try to avoid seeing too many households in quick succession so we can avoid the risk of quick transmission from lots of different families and continue to control the virus”.

The 'five tests'.

He added at the Downing Street briefing: “It remains the case that people should not be inside the homes of their friends and families, unless it is to access the garden. “I should add that, at this stage, I am afraid that those who have been asked to shield themselves should continue to do so.” Mr Johnson said the government is “looking carefully at how we can make your life easier”, adding: “We want to say more on that soon.” The prime minister thanked the public for showing "caution" during lockdown. "It’s not my achievement or the government’s achievement, it is your achievement," he said. The PM admitted that "some anomalies, or apparent inconsistencies, in these rules" is inevitable, adding: "Clearly what we’re proposing is still just a fraction of the social interaction each of us would normally enjoy. “I know many of you will find this frustrating and I am sorry about that. But I’m afraid it is unavoidable, given the nature of the invisible enemy we are fighting.”

Boris Johnson is speaking alongside England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Valance. Credit: 10 Downing Street