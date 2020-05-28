Starry, starry night hidden by light pollution for majority, count finds

Three-fifths of people taking part in a national star count live in areas where light pollution is blocking the view of the starry night sky, campaigners have said. Countryside charity CPRE asked people in February to count the number of stars they could see in the Orion constellation. More than 2,400 people took part in the annual stargazing scheme and results show 61% could see 10 stars or fewer, which CPRE said means they were in an area with severe light pollution – up slightly from 57% last year.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

CPRE and the British Astronomical Association’s Commission for Dark Skies (CfDS) are urging councils to act on light pollution so more people can enjoy starry skies. CPRE chief executive Crispin Truman said: ‘Gazing up at the heavens can inspire and help lift our spirits, especially when many of us are forced to do so from within our homes at the moment. “It is a shame that few of us can see the starry skies in all their glory, without the intrusion of light pollution. “We’d like to see councils adopting better policies in local plans to tackle light pollution and protect and enhance our darkest skies, where people can still experience the wonder of a star-filled night sky.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.