Sturgeon to reveal if Scotland will ease lockdown restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce “cautious” steps out of lockdown for Scotland. The First Minister will reveal on Thursday if the country is moving on to the first phase of a four-part plan for easing the restrictions – which were put in place more than nine weeks ago on March 23. People could be permitted to meet up with friends or relatives from other households – one household at a time – and take part in some non-contact sports such as golf, angling and outdoor swimming. Garden centres, drive-through restaurants and recycling centres could also get the green light to reopen.

Golf courses could be permitted to reopen in the first phase of lockdown restrictions being eased Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

The changes could come into effect from Friday but Ms Sturgeon has already warned not all the measures in phase one of her plan will necessarily be introduced immediately. It comes after the number of people dying with Covid-19 fell for the fourth week in a row, with National Records of Scotland revealing there were 230 deaths linked to the virus registered between May 18 and 24. Ms Sturgeon said: “These trends, which have now been sustained for over four weeks, do definitely give us grounds for encouragement.”

