Three rescued in Bethnal Green fire

Firefighters have rescued three people from a blaze at a block of flats in east London. Fire crews were called around 3.30am after the blaze broke out in the roof of a block of flats in Hadleigh Close, Bethnal Green, with 10 engines and some 80 firefighters attending.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said in a statement two people had been rescued from a fourth floor flat via a 13.5 metre ladder, while another person was rescued from the fourth floor via an internal staircase.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.