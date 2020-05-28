Further 377 people in UK die with coronavirus, bringing death toll up to 37,837

More than 37,000 people have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus. Credit: PA

A further 377 people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health. The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 37,837. In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Thursday, 119,587 Covid-19 tests were dispatched.

However there was no data available on Thursday about how many people had people had been tested. Overall, a total of 3,918,079 tests have been sent out and 269,127 cases have been confirmed positive. However, this does not mean 3.9 million people have been tested for coronavirus, since many people are tested more than once. NHS England has announced 185 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,234.

NHS England has announced 185 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19. Credit: PA

Of the 185 new deaths announced on Thursday:

29 occurred on May 27

73 occurred on May 26

19 occurred on May 25

The figures also show 54 of the new deaths took place between May 2 and May 24, and the remaining 10 deaths occurred in April with the earliest on April 10. In Scotland, a total of 2,316 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 12 from 2,304 on Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon announced 15,288 people have tested positive for the virus north of the border, a rise of 48 from 15,240 previous day. In Northern Ireland, the number of deaths among people who have tested positive for Covid-19 has risen to 518 after a further two fatalities were reported by the Department of Health. A further 16 confirmed cases of the disease were reported on Thursday, taking the total in the region since the outbreak began to 4,679.