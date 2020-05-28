Wearing face masks at home might help curb Covid-19 spread among family members

Wearing face masks at home might help stop Covid-19 from infecting your family who live in the same household, according to a new study. This approach has been seen to be 79 per cent effective at curbing transmission but the masks need to be used before symptoms develop in anyone in the household who is infected. The findings, which appear in BMJ Global Health, are based on answers from 124 families in Beijing, China, who had at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 infection, about their household hygiene and behaviour during the pandemic. Disinfection was found to be 77 per cent effective at stopping the virus from being passed on. There were a total of 460 people in the families who were part of the study and their confirmed case of Covid-19 happened between late February and late March 2020. The family members had lived with the infected person for four days before and more than 24 hours after that person’s symptoms first appeared.

People wearing face masks wait outside St Thomas’ Hospital. Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Public Health England have not recommended that face masks should be worn either indoors or outdoors, as they await good quality evidence to back this move. Research in China has suggested that most of the person-to-person transmission in the outbreaks of of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19 infection, has occurred in families. The new study sought to see if wearing a face mask, along with measures such as social distancing and disinfection, might help tackle household transmission rates. The families, which were usually made up of three generations ranged in size from two to nine people but had an average of four members. The researchers looked at the risks of catching the virus within the incubation period, which is 14 days from the start of the infected person’s symptoms. During this time the spread from the first infected person to other family members happened in 41 out of the 124 families, the researchers said. A total of 77 adults and children were infected in this way, giving an ‘attack rate’ of 23 per cent or around 1 in 4, the study found. There were 13 out of 36 children involved in the study who caught the virus compared with 64 out of 92 adults. There were 12 children who had mild symptoms and one child had none.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.