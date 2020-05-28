As lockdown restrictions are eased across the UK, what will you be able to do and where?

Small social gatherings are now permitted in England and Scotland. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a "cautious" easing of the coronavirus lockdown in England, but what will actually change? The biggest difference is that from Monday in England, up to six people from different households can meet outdoors. Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, the prime minister also confirmed alterations regarding schools and retail businesses. Meanwhile, in Scotland, restrictions will be eased from Friday, an announcement will be made about Wales on May 29, and from June 8 more measures will be eased in Northern Ireland. So where are the different lockdown restrictions across the UK headed in the coming days?

Small social gatherings of up to six people outside From Monday groups of up to six people from outside one household can meet outdoors in public and in private gardens, provided people who do not live together maintain a distance of at least two metres from each other. However, if you are visiting someone else in their garden, you cannot camp overnight or go indoors other than to gain access to a garden, the PM said. Until now, families and friendship groups have only been able to meet with one other person outside their household, in public spaces such as parks, while obeying the two-metre rule.

From Monday groups of up to six people from outside one household can meet in private gardens for chats and barbecues in England. Credit: PA

Mr Johnson said the prospect of "perhaps seeing both parents at once, or both grandparents at once" will be a "long-awaited joyful moment" for many. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also confirmed up to eight people can meet up outdoors from Friday, but they must continue to socially distance. Other changes announced, include allowing people to travel from their home for leisure such as sunbathing, and sports including fishing, golf and tennis. Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford is set to announce on Friday that from Monday, people from two different households will be able to meet up outdoors, as long as they do not travel more than five miles. Stormont’s leaders have announced a series of proposed lockdown relaxations in Northern Ireland. The measures, which have been earmarked to come into effect from June 8, include small marriages in an outdoor setting with guests limited to 10. Outdoor sports courts can reopen and hotels will be allowed to take some bookings, though no date has been set for their reopening. Currently, up to six people can meet up outdoors in Northern Ireland.

Schools will be reopened to more children from Monday in England. Credit: PA

Schools Schools in England will be reopened to more children from Monday. Mr Johnson said children had been "deprived of their education" as he announced nurseries, early-years settings, and Reception, Year One and Year Six in primary schools would return to class in a "safe way". The PM added that, from June 15, secondary schools will begin to provide "some face-to-face contact time" for years 10 and 12. It comes despite pressure from education unions and councils who had urged the government to reconsider its plans to open schools more widely, citing safety concerns. In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has stood firm on schools, saying they are not to be reopened until August at the earliest. From Monday, teachers in Scotland will be able to go into schools for preparation ahead of the planned opening on August 11. It is unclear at the moment when schools may reopen in Wales and Northern Ireland.

More shops will start to reopen in June Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Retail Some shops in England are set to reopen from Monday in a limited way. Outdoor retail, such as markets, and car showrooms will be the first to open their doors to the public as those settings make social distancing “generally easier”, the PM said. Two weeks later, on June 15, the government intends to open other non-essential shops in England, such as fashion or homeware retail. The government has previously said stores will have to meet Covid-19 safety and security guidelines and has advised face coverings should be worn in some shops.

In England, pubs will have to wait until July before they can reopen. Credit: PA

Other businesses in England, such as pubs, hairdressers and cinemas will have to wait until July 4, before they can reopen, the government has previously said. In Scotland, garden centres and waste and recycling facilities will be allowed to open on Friday as part of phase one of its route map out of lockdown, and and construction sites can prepare for resuming work. In Northern Ireland, some non-food outdoor retail outlets will reopen from June 8, such as businesses selling cars and agricultural machinery. Some indoor non-food businesses with low footfall such as electrical stores, mobile phone shops and furniture stores can also reopen in Northern Ireland, as long as they have direct outdoor access. Wales is yet to announce details on retail.