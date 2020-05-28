- ITV Report
What the papers say – May 28
There are two distinct divisions in the nation’s front pages on Thursday, with several continuing the pressure over the Cummings affair, and others turning their focus elsewhere.
Some papers have turned their main focus away from the Cummings controversy on their front pages, concentrating instead on the new test and trace scheme, which the Daily Mail hails as “a revolution”.
The Daily Express calls it the “key to our freedom”.
And The Daily Telegraph and The Times have reported the public has been told of their civic duty to adhere to the scheme.
However, the Daily Mirror turns this civic duty advice back onto those giving it, asking why Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings haven’t done their duty in the matter of the controversial aide’s apparent flouting of lockdown laws.
The i leads on Cabinet Office minister Penny Mordaunt saying the Cummings saga has “undermined key public health measures”.
The Guardian reports pressure on the PM over Mr Cummings is continuing to grow withing his own party.
And Metro tackles the Cummings saga by reporting on the “true Brits” who properly observed lockdown measures.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads on Mr Johnson “brushing aside” demands for an inquiry into Mr Cummings.
The Independent asks whether the test and trace scheme will work.
The Sun drops the Cummings affair on its front page, instead looking ahead to the reopening of Britain’s pubs.
And the Daily Star leads with a ghost story concerning Coronation Street.