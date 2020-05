William reveals in documentary how poor eyesight helped him overcome anxiety

The Duke of Cambridge has admitted his poor eyesight allowed him to overcome the anxiety of giving important speeches – as the faces of the audiences were just a blur. William’s candid comments were made in a BBC documentary about men’s mental health in the world of football, and he said about male suicide: “It’s scary and it’s frightening and it’s real.” The duke believes the continuing “stigma” around mental health stems from the internalised grief and sadness the country felt after two world wars and people’s desire to forget the experience and “get on with life”.

William, pictured with a group from the new documentary, has made raising awareness about mental health a key part of his public work Credit: BBC/Goalhanger Films/PA

Asked by a grassroots footballer, who suffers from anxiety, if he worried or felt uneasy constantly being in the public gaze the duke replied he did when younger when making big speeches. William went on to say in the documentary being screened on Thursday evening: “…my eyesight started to tail off a little bit as I got older, and I didn’t used to wear contacts when I was working, so when I gave speeches I couldn’t see anyone’s face. “And it helps, because it’s just a blur of faces and because you can’t see anyone looking at you – I can see enough to read the paper and stuff like that – but I couldn’t actually see the whole room. And actually that really helped with my anxiety…”

William speaks candidly in the film – Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health Credit: BBC/Goalhanger Films/PA

William was followed for the past year for the BBC film as he travelled around the country promoting his Heads Up initiative, which aims to raise awareness about mental health and encourage football supporters to speak about their problems or support a fellow fan. The avid Aston Villa fan revealed football has become more important to him as he has got older: “You know it’s weird because, I’ve always loved football but I love football more now than I’ve ever loved it before and I don’t know what it is, whether it’s because I’m a parent now and I need football more in my life, I don’t know maybe it is that.” During the documentary – Football, Prince William And Our Mental Health – grassroots players and seasoned professionals talked about their experiences of mental health issues.

The Duke of Cambridge reacts as his team wins a table football match at an event promoting his Heads Up initiative which uses football to encourage men to speak about their issues Credit: Frank Augstein/PA