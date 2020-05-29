Job Retention Scheme: August will be moment of truth

The government’s Job Retention Scheme has, thus far, lived up to its name.

Unemployment is rising but mass redundancies have been avoided and businesses have dared to hope that, with the government’s help, they might find a way through this terrible recession.

But the cost of the taxpayer support is high and rising towards £100bn. This scheme cannot continue and the chancellor has now set out the details of how it will be withdrawn.

Businesses have applauded the decision to allow them to bring back staff part-time from July instead of August.

They are also being asked to shoulder a lower share of cost of the scheme than had been expected (or leaked to journalists) but the chancellor is asking them to start paying for it and this creates a reckoning, a moment of truth.

From August we will start to find out how many companies can afford to hold onto their staff.