Elon Musk earns £625 million payday after Tesla hits targets

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has seen his wealth boosted by £625 million after his company hit a number of performance targets.

The electric car maker passed the milestones of a total market value of 100 billion dollars (£81 billion) and making 20 billion (£16 billion) in revenue for four quarters triggering the compensation package.

A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission said Mr Musk can buy 1.69 million shares of Tesla for 350.02 dollars (£284.03), compared to its most recent closing price of 805.81 dollars (£653.93).

It was not clear if Mr Musk, whose wealth is estimated at 39 billion dollars (£31.7 billion) by Forbes magazine, exercised the options.