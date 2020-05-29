Former PM Theresa May says Dominic Cummings had not ‘followed spirit’ of lockdown guidance

Former prime minister Theresa May says Dominic Cummings did not “followed the spirit” of the lockdown guidance.

In a message to her constituents in Maidenhead, Berkshire, Mrs May said said she can “well understand the anger” of people who had obeyed the guidance while the PM’s aide drove from London to a family farm in Durham.

She added: “What this matter has shown is that there was a discrepancy between the simple messages given by the Government and the details of the legislation passed by Parliament.

“In these circumstances I do not feel that Mr Cummings followed the spirit of the guidance.

“I can well understand the anger of those who have been abiding by the spirit of the guidance given by the Government and expect others to do so.”