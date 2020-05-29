Lockdown measures not being eased in ‘reckless’ way, Chancellor says

The Chancellor has said that the lockdown restrictions are not being eased in a “reckless or big bang way” and the Government is still following scientific advice.

Rishi Sunak was asked whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement of a gradual easing of the lockdown in England had been made before the the country’s coronavirus alert level had been lowered from level four to level three.

When the alert scheme was announced by Mr Johnson earlier this month, the UK was at level four of five, which said that current social distancing measures and restrictions would remain in place.

At level three there can be a gradual relaxing of restrictions and social distancing measures.

Mr Sunak did not confirm whether the threat level was still at level four or had been lowered to level three.

But when asked if it was “risky” to relax restrictions before the alert level had been lowered, Mr Sunak told the daily Downing Street press briefing on Friday that the restrictions could be eased because the Government’s five tests had been met.