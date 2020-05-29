Malls to reopen in São Paulo state despite Brazil recording 1,000 deaths a day

Brazil's most populous state is to reopen shopping malls from June 1, despite the country recording a daily death toll of more than 1,000 on five different days over the past week.

Brazil has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Latin America, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called the epicentre of the pandemic.

Globally, Brazil's death toll comes second only to the US.

Despite a still rising number of deaths, São Paulo state has announced that some economic activity will resume in areas where the daily increase in cases is slow and enough intensive care beds are available.