NSPCC tells PM to get on with social media laws as grooming crimes pass 10,000

The Prime Minister has been urged by the NSPCC to get on with regulation of social networks, as the number of online grooming crimes topped 10,000. Under freedom of information requests, the charity found that 10,119 offences of sexual communication with a child were recorded by police in England and Wales in the two and a half years since a law come into force making it illegal to send sexual messages to children. Boris Johnson has been asked to publicly commit to an online harms bill, setting out a duty of care on tech firms to make their platforms safer for children, within 18 months.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Almost a quarter (23%) of incidents took place in the six months up to October last year, indicating that the number is accelerating. The means of communication was reported in 5,784 incidents, of which 3,203 (55%) took place on a Facebook-owned app – including the main Facebook social network, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp – data from April 2017 to October 2019 suggests. Meanwhile, 1,060 (18%) were recorded for Snapchat. The number of offences where the means of communication was was not recorded was 4,335. The charity warned there could be an even sharper increase this year due to more people and children being online at home during the coronavirus lockdown. NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless held talks with Mr Johnson last week, in which he highlighted how the pandemic was the perfect storm for abusers and asked that there be no unnecessary delay to legislation.

Facebook owned apps were mentioned in 55% of offences where the means of communication was known Credit: Nick Ansell/PA