Office seeks permission to close UK stores due to 'substantial financial strain'

Office has asked its landlords to allow it hand back the keys to some of its UK stores as early as next month, as the business struggles to cope with the impact of Covid-19.

The footwear retailer says it is under “substantial financial strain” as a result of the lockdown, which has lasted more than nine weeks.

The company has experienced a collapse in sales and doesn’t expect its position to improve significantly even when shops are able to reopen from June 15.

In correspondence with the landlords of some of its worst-performing stores, the chief financial officer, Kerry Van der Merwe, said she “anticipates a severe reduction in footfall and severely depressed sales” even when restrictions lift, and that trading will be “extremely challenging” for the next 12 to 18 months.

Van der Merwe added that Office needs to take "immediate action to mitigate our precarious financial position”.

Office is under pressure from its lenders to cut costs and wants landlords to agree to allow it to terminate lease agreements either by June 30 or by March 30 next year, when the government’s mortgage holiday comes to an end.