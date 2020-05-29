Online grooming offences in Scotland ‘up 84% in last five years’

Offences of indecent communication with children have risen by more than 80% over the past five years in Scotland, according to new figures. The data from a freedom of information request by children’s charity the NSPCC found 651 offences of communicating indecently with a child recorded by Police Scotland in 2019-20. In comparison, there were 354 such crimes in 2014-15 – an increase of 84%.

Digital communications is reserved to Westminster with the charity now calling on the Prime Minister to deliver legislation to ensure technology firms make their sites safer for children. Andy Burrows, NSPCC head of child safety online, said: “The NSPCC’s figures show that online grooming offences in Scotland have soared by 80% in the last five years. “This absolutely underlines why the Prime Minister Boris Johnson now has to personally commit to getting an Online Harms Bill on the statute book in the next 18 months. “For too long, child abuse has been an inconvenient truth for tech bosses that have turned a blind eye to the risks on their site. “That’s why it’s so important that the UK Government now steps up to keep all of our children safe.”

