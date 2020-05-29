Our royal team on Prince Charles’ radio show and William and Kate’s bingo skills

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

Chris and Lizzie discuss Prince William's moving documentary on men's mental health. He opened up to footballers about his mother's death and how Kate has helped him with fatherhood.

The Cambridge's also spent their time this week as bingo callers to help out a care home in Cardiff.

But they weren't the only ones switching jobs, Camilla got into character for a Roald Dahl book reading and Prince Charles turned DJ for two radio specials for Classic FM.

Britain’s best-loved gardener Alan Titchmarsh interviewed the royal to find out where his love of the arts came from and why Wagner makes even his security team smile.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page.

Our royal team are on Instagram, too.