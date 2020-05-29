Police to take 'no further action' over death of railway worker who died with Covid-19 after being spat at

The 47-year-old died on 5 April in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, leaving a widower and an 11-year-old daughter. Credit: Family Handout

No further action is being taken by police over the death from coronavirus of a railway worker who was spat on by a man who claimed he had Covid-19. British Transport Police (BTP) said detectives have conducted extensive inquiries into the death of Belly Mujinga, who died in April, a few weeks after the incident at London's Victoria station. In a statement, the force said they had held a "full and thorough investigation", including interviewing a 57-year-old man - but said that the incident did not lead to Ms Mujinga's death.

The 47-year-old died on 5 April in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, leaving a widower and an 11-year-old daughter. Ms Mujinga was on the concourse of Victoria station in London on March 21 when a member of the public who said he had coronavirus spat and coughed at her and a colleague. Her death prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to pay tribute to the railway worker, telling MPs: "The fact she was abused for doing her job is utterly appalling."

Ms Mujinga's husband, Lusamba Gode Katalay, told the PA news agency: "The police came and told me the CCTV does not prove anything. "I do not know how strong I am to hear that. It is very sad for us." Asked whether he felt he would be able to get justice for his wife, Mr Katalay said: "I need to speak more with my family first." In a statement released on Friday, BTP said: "Detectives have conducted extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened on 21 March.

It continued : "This has involved reviewing CCTV footage of the incident and speaking to key witnesses. "Following a review of all the information, senior detectives have concluded that there is no evidence to substantiate any criminal offences having taken place, and that the tragic death of Belly Mujinga was not a consequence of this incident. "As a result, the matter will not be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service. The force added "no further action" would be taken against the 57-year-old man from London interviewed in connection to the matter.

