Pope to take part in online service with UK church leaders for first time

Pope Francis is to take part in an online service alongside senior UK church leaders, including the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, for the first time. He is set to call on people to turn away from the “selfish pursuit of success without caring for those left behind” and to be united in facing the “pandemics of the virus and of hunger, war, contempt for life and indifference to others”. His special message is to mark Pentecost Sunday, the day Christians celebrate the coming of the Holy Spirit and the birth of the Church.

A parishioner watches the Church of England’s first virtual Sunday service given by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby Credit: Peter ByrnePA Wire

The virtual service is the finale of this year’s global prayer movement, called Thy Kingdom Come, which is usually filled with mass gatherings and outdoor celebrations involving 65 different denominations and traditions. It has had to be adapted due to the pandemic so people can take part in their homes. People can go online to see the service, on the Church of England’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel, on May 31 at 9am. The Pope is to say: “Today our world is experiencing a tragic famine of hope. “How much pain is all around us, how much emptiness, how much inconsolable grief.

The Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby are among the church leaders taking part in the service Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA