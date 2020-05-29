Pubs with beer gardens likely to be first to reopen when restrictions eased

Pubs with beer gardens are likely to be among the first venues in the hospitality sector to reopen when coronavirus restrictions are eased, the Environment Secretary has confirmed.

George Eustice said there would be no changes until “at least” July when he expected pubs and restaurants with outdoor areas would be the only ones able to welcome customers again.

Pubs, restaurants, theatres, clubs and cinemas have been closed for more than two months after the Prime Minister announced last orders on March 20.