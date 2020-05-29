Queen’s letters over Australian PM’s dismissal should be public, court rules

Correspondence exchanged between the Queen and her representative in Australia in the lead up to the country’s only dismissal of a former prime minister can be made public, a court has ruled.

The Australian High Court overturned an earlier decision relating to the cache of letters which have been sealed in the National Archives.

Governor-General Sir John Kerr dismissed Labour prime minister Gough Whitlam in 1975 and replaced him with opposition leader Malcolm Fraser in one of the most controversial moments in the country’s political history.

The letters, deemed “personal and confidential correspondence”, were deposited into the National Archives of Australia and were intended to remain private until at least December 2027.

The private secretary of the Governor-General and Monarch at that time could also limit their release under an agreement, court papers said.