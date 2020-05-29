Study highlights risk of post-surgery complications in coronavirus patients

More than 50% of coronavirus patients who underwent surgery suffered from post-operative pulmonary complications, a new study suggests.

Researchers say clinicians must carefully balance risk of complications linked to SARS-CoV-2 infection with risks of delaying surgery, and suggest the threshold for surgery should be raised compared to normal practice.

In the study, published in The Lancet, post-operative pulmonary complications occurred in 51.2% of coronavirus patients who underwent surgery.

These complications included conditions such as pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and/or unexpected postoperative ventilation.

Among patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection who underwent surgery, 23.8% died within 30 days.

Of those with pulmonary complications, 38%, 219/577 died within 30 days of their surgery.

SARS-CoV-2 is a specific virus that can cause Covid-19.

The study also identified factors associated with worse outcomes.

As well as being male or aged 70 or older, patients with comorbidities and those undergoing cancer surgery, emergency or major surgery were among the most vulnerable.