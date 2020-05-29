Thousands pay tribute to Covid-19 victims in new online memorial book

The Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral has been “overwhelmed” by the response of families and friends to the new online book of remembrance for Covid-19 victims.

David Ison has led the project, called Remember Me, and said it was “incredibly moving” to see the tributes left with more than 3,000 names.

The Prince of Wales gave his backing to the initiative when it was launched last Friday, saying the coronavirus outbreak had “brought tragedy and heartbreak” for “too many” and the virtual book would help keep alive the memories of those who have died.

The Dean said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response to Remember Me. We were moved to start the project because so many people across the country were unable to say goodbye or mourn their loved ones in the usual ways.