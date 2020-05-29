Twitter adds warning to Trump's Minneapolis tweet for 'glorifying violence'

Trump's tweets have been flagged by Twitter for violating the platform's policy. Credit: PA

Twitter has added a warning on one of Donald Trump's latest tweets about the Minneapolis protests, saying it violated the platform's rules about "glorifying violence". The US President tweeted "when the looting starts, the shooting starts”, following riots sparked by the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man was suffocated as a white police officer knelled on his neck in Minneapolis.

Trump, a prolific Twitter user, has been at war with the company since earlier this week, when it applied fact checks to two of his tweets about mail-in ballots. In a string of three tweets, Trump condemned the "thugs" who were "dishonouring the memory of George Floyd" and threatening to draft in the military to deal with the violence.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.