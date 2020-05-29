UK coronavirus death toll increases by 324, bringing total to 38,161

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 38,161.

A further 324 people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus , Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed.

NHS England has announced 149 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,383.

Of the 149 new deaths announced on Friday in England:

The figures also show 30 of the new deaths took place between May 3 and May 25, six deaths occurred in April, with the remaining one death taking place on March 19.

Public Health Wales said a further 10 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,317.

Another 102 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,827.

In Scotland, a total of 2,331 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 15 from 2,316 on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon said.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, she announced 15,327 people have tested positive for the virus across Scotland, a rise of 39 from 15,288 previous day.

In Northern Ireland, the number of deaths among people who have tested positive for Covid-19 has risen to 521 after a further three fatalities were reported by the Department of Health.