Wales to allow people to meet others outdoors from Monday

People in Wales will be allowed to meet up with others outdoors from Monday, the First Minister has said. Mark Drakeford said a relaxing of lockdown rules meant people from two different households will be able to meet as long as they do not travel more than five miles. Under new “stay local” guidelines, which replace the “stay at home” message previously used by the Welsh Government, people will still need to observe social distancing when meeting in public or private outdoor spaces.

Exceptions will allow for travelling to work, to seek care, and shopping for essentials if they are not available locally. The easing of lockdown rules will be formally set out by Mr Drakeford at the Welsh Government’s daily press briefing on Friday, before the new rules come into force on Monday. Further plans to relax restrictions in the coming weeks are also expected to be discussed at the briefing. Speaking ahead of the announcement, Mr Drakeford said: “We know people have missed seeing their families and friends over the last three months while the stay-at-home regulations have been in place. “From Monday, people from two different households in the same local area will be able to meet up outdoors. They must continue to maintain social distancing and strict hand hygiene. “We are also asking people to stay local – by local we mean, as a general rule, not travelling more than five miles from home to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading as people begin to travel more. “There will be exceptions – for example, travelling to work, to seek care and shopping for essentials if they aren’t available locally. “Staying local will help keep Wales safe.” In a video posted online on Thursday, Mr Drakeford thanked the public for their “help” and “sacrifice” to stop the spread of the virus.

Credit: PA Graphics