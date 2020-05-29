What the papers say – May 29

The Dominic Cummings saga takes a backseat as most of the nation’s papers lead with the news that lockdown restrictions are set to ease on Monday. The Daily Mirror, i and The Independent all lead with lockdown measures being eased to allow for groups of up to six people to gather outdoors.

Along with a story on the lockdown easing, The Times reports that an Office for National Statistics survey has revealed 70% of Britons who tested positive for the virus had no symptoms.

While the Dominic Cummings saga has begun to be pushed off the front pages of some papers, a number of publications have continued to cover the ongoing story alongside the announcement of restrictions being eased. The Guardian keeps pressure on the Government over the situation after reporting that a police investigation failed “to exonerate” Mr Cummings.

However The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson has drawn “a line under” the Cummings saga as Durham Police declared “they would not be taking any further action” against the PM’s senior adviser.

The Daily Mail declares the lifting of restrictions will make for a “Happy Monday” while also reporting that Mr Cummings is “set to quit in six months”.

The Daily Star echoes those sentiments while the Metro says the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg was gagged by the Prime Minister for asking questions about Mr Cummings.

Elsewhere, The Sun leads with June 17 being marked as the return date for the Premier League.

And the Financial Times says the British Government has “opened the door” to citizenship for Hong Kong residents amid China’s security crackdown on the former British colony.