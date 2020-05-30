Barnier takes hard line on trade deal ahead of next round of post-Brexit negotiations

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has told Boris Johnson to stick to his promises as he warned there would not be a trade deal otherwise. Michel Barnier appeared to play hard ball with the Prime Minister ahead of a fourth round of trade talks this week as he insisted the prospect of a no-deal end to the transition period this year would be compounded by the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. Mr Barnier told The Sunday Times there would not be an “agreement at any cost”. With talks on future trading arrangements seemingly in deadlock over issues like fisheries, Britain has only until July 1 to seek an extension to the transition period.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly insisted that the UK will end the transition arrangement on schedule at the end of the year, However, Mr Barnier accused Britain of not keeping its commitments. “The UK has been taking a step back – two steps back, three steps back – from the original commitments,” the EU’s chief negotiator said. “The UK negotiators need to be fully in line with what the Prime Minister signed-up to with us. “Because 27 heads of state and government and the European Parliament do not have a short memory.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been warned to adhere to his promises on Brexit Credit: PA