ITV News exclusive: Prince Jackson hands out free meals during coronavirus pandemic with charity Heal Los Angeles

Michael Jackson’s eldest child Prince, who was inspired by his father to set up a charity, is helping in the Covid-19 effort by handing out meals during the pandemic.

The 23-year-old has partnered with a meal delivery service based in Los Angeles to provide free meals to those in need and healthcare workers.

The celebrity offspring co-founded the Heal Los Angeles Foundation – a charity aimed at improving the life of inner-city youth in Los Angeles and to combat hunger and homelessness.

He says he was inspired by his father's philanthropy and "his hard work ethic" to set up Heal LA and saw the need to lend a hand during the pandemic - which has so far claimed the lives of more than 100,000 people in the US.

In an exclusive message recorded for ITV News, Jackson says the charity has handed out more than 5,000 meals to 800 households.