Kylie Jenner: Forbes removes reality star from billionaire list

Forbes has removed Kylie Jenner from its list of billionaires and accused the reality star of inflating the value of her cosmetics business. The magazine published an article based on an examination of financial filings after the beauty mogul sold a majority share in her cosmetics company. She sold 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics company to Coty in a deal valued at 1.2 billion dollars (£1 billion) early this year. The article said: “Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Forbes now thinks that Kylie Jenner, even after pocketing an estimated 340 million dollars (£275 million) after taxes from the sale, is not a billionaire.” Jenner responded in a series of tweets, saying: “what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.” The spat between Jenner and Forbes spilled over to Wall Street, where shares of New York-based Coty Inc fell more than 13% on Friday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She later tweeted: “but okay, i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine. i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have.” Jenner’s business and social media prominence have made her stand out even in the exceedingly famous family behind Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She is the younger daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, sister to Kendall Jenner and half-sister to Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. In March 2019, Forbes featured Jenner along with the headline “At 21, Kylie Jenner Becomes The Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Ever”. On Friday, Forbes offered a starkly different headline “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies – And Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.