Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has gone through psychological torture, says husband

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to jail for five years in Iran. Credit: Family Handout/PA

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has gone through "psychological torture", her husband has said - as a decision on her freedom from a Tehran jail was delayed again. The British-Iranian mother was hoping to be told on Saturday morning if a decision had been made on granting her clemency - the decision had already postponed on Wednesday. Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe told the Observer: "It's fair to say what Nazanin has gone through amounts to psychological torture. "The supreme leader has granted clemency to everyone who meets certain criteria. Nazanin meets the criteria."

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been out of prison on furlough since mid-March. Credit: Free Nazanin Campaign

Mr Ratcliffe believes, however, that there is a dispute between the country's judiciary and the Revolutionary Guard over her release. He told the Sunday paper: "The Revolutionary Guard have had no problem making a mockery of Iranian law. "But this is the first time we've had a situation where not only is the Iranian Foreign Ministry trying to solve this for diplomatic purposes, but also the judiciary." Speaking earlier on Saturday, he said his 41-year-old wife was "a bit deflated" and "fairly flat" when there was no news from Iran's prosecutor's office on her potential clemency.

Five-year-old Gabriella Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her father Richard Ratcliffe. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA