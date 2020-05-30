SpaceX makes history by becoming first private company to send humans into orbit

SpaceX has made history by becoming the first private company to send humans into orbit, ushering in a new era for commercial space travel.

US astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) on a rocket and capsule system built by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s firm.

The Falcon 9 took off on Saturday at 8.22pm UK time from the Launch Complex 39A at Cape Canaveral in Florida, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft where the astronauts were strapped in.

The mission, named Demo-2, marks the first time Nasa has launched astronauts from US soil in nine years.

US President Donald Trump said “a new age of American ambition has now begun”.

He added: “Under Nasa’s Commercial Crew Programme, we will use rockets and spacecraft designed, built, owned and launched by private American companies at a fixed price for the American taxpayer.

“Today’s launch makes clear the commercial space industry is the future.”