Three people seriously injured jumping off cliffs at Durdle Door beach in Dorset

Two air ambulances attended the scene, to attend to two separate incidents police said. Credit: Purpeck Police/Facebook

Three people have been seriously injured jumping off cliffs into the sea at a beach in Dorset. Air ambulances landed at the scene at Durdle Door on Saturday afternoon, police are now asking people to stay away from the popular tourist spot. Purbeck Police shared images of the aircraft landing on the sand and crowds leaving the beach as the area was evacuated.

The force warned visitors to expect "high volumes of traffic" as beachgoers left the area having enjoyed Saturday's sunshine. Purbeck Police said that two helicopters attended the scene for "two separate incidents". The coastguard and the RNLI are helping to clear the area after police were called at around 3.45pm. Chief Inspector Claire Phillips, of Dorset Police, said: "We have had to close the beach at Durdle Door to allow air ambulances to land. As a result, we are evacuating the beach and the surrounding cliff area. "I am urging people to leave the area to enable emergency services to treat the injured people."

Visitors flocked to the beach on Saturday amid sunny weather and hot temperatures. Credit: PA