UK coronavirus death toll increases by 215 to 38,376
The UK coronavirus death toll has increased to 38,376 after a further 215 people died from the virus, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden confirmed at the daily briefing.
The death toll includes cases from hospitals, care homes and the wider community.
NHS England has announced 146 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,529.
Of the 146 new deaths announced on Saturday:
- 20 occurred on May 29
- 51 occurred on May 28
- 14 occurred on May 27
The figures also show 48 of the new deaths took place between May 1 and May 26, and the remaining 13 deaths occurred in April with the earliest on April 3.
Public Health Wales said a further 14 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,331.
Another 86 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,913.
One more Covid-19-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland since Friday, the Department of Health said, bringing the total of mostly hospital deaths to 522.
A further 13 positive cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing that tally to 4,709.
In Scotland, another 22 people who tested positive have died, taking the total deaths to 2,353
