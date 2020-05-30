UK coronavirus death toll increases by 215 to 38,376

The UK coronavirus death toll has increased to 38,376 after a further 215 people died from the virus, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden confirmed at the daily briefing.

The death toll includes cases from hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

NHS England has announced 146 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,529.

Of the 146 new deaths announced on Saturday: