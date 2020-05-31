A wave of anger engulfs Washington - protesters demand immediate justice

The unrest - the fury - has arrived at the gates of the White House.

Through the night, protesters screamed their anger at the phalanx of police, secret service officers and National Guardsmen who were lined up to protect the President.

The protests that were spawned in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd have now reached the nation’s capital.

For hours on Saturday night, we witnessed tear gas and pepper spray wafting across historic Lafayette Square.

Hundreds of activists from Black Lives Matter were gathered to demand justice and to denounce what they regard as systematic police brutality towards their community.