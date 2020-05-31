A wave of anger engulfs Washington - protesters demand immediate justice
The unrest - the fury - has arrived at the gates of the White House.
Through the night, protesters screamed their anger at the phalanx of police, secret service officers and National Guardsmen who were lined up to protect the President.
The protests that were spawned in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd have now reached the nation’s capital.
For hours on Saturday night, we witnessed tear gas and pepper spray wafting across historic Lafayette Square.
Hundreds of activists from Black Lives Matter were gathered to demand justice and to denounce what they regard as systematic police brutality towards their community.
This was just one of many protests that have ricocheted across American cities over the last few days. This is now becoming a long hot summer of discontent, and some older activists I spoke to are comparing it to 1968.
Twenty five cities were under curfew last night. The National Guard is patrolling the streets of Los Angeles.
New York saw sustained protests and a shocking scene when a police vehicle appeared to run over multiple protesters.
America suddenly feels vulnerable. It’s not just the racial turmoil.
It’s also the pandemic that has cost 100,000 lives.
It’s the tens of millions of citizens who have lost their job as the economy is derailed by the virus.
And, not least, it’s the presidency of Donald Trump.
Whatever you think of his leadership, his ability to exacerbate divisions, pour fuel on the fire of existing racial tensions, and to provoke the left is uncanny.
The combination of all these issues is putting America on a knife edge.
I saw it with my own eyes overnight.
I watched protesters begging and imploring police to hand in their guns and badges, and to change sides.
I listened to African Americans almost in tears as they related to me their fear and distrust of the police.
America is not broken by this combination of events and crises. But it is fragile, and its inherent optimism is being tested in a way that hasn’t been seen for a generation.