Robert Jenrick set to explain how coronavirus 'shielders' can leave home from Monday

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick is hosting Sunday's coronavirus briefing.

From Monday, those who have been shielding in England and Wales during the coronavirus crisis can exercise and meet people from another household outdoors.

The government is to set out full guidance on how the more than two million extremely vulnerable people shielding from Covid-19 can safely venture out for the first time in months.

Mr Jenrick said: “Those shielding from coronavirus have made huge sacrifices over recent months to protect both themselves and the NHS – they deserve our thanks and our support for their efforts.

“Incidence rates of coronavirus are now significantly lower than before these measures were put in place.

“That’s why we are focused on finding the right balance between continuing to protect those at the greatest clinical risk, whilst easing restrictions on their daily lives to make the difficult situation more bearable – particularly enabling the contact with loved ones they and we all seek.

“We will now be providing regular updates to the shielded to guide them through the next phase and, we hope, to better and less restrictive times. In the meantime we will continue to provide the support that the shielded in our communities need.”