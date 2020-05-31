Durdle Door beach in Dorset remains closed after three people seriously injured jumping off cliffs

Durdle Door remains closed to the public after three people were seriously injured jumping off cliffs into the sea on Saturday.

Air ambulances landed at the scene and crowds of people were evacuated from the Dorset beauty spot and surrounding cliff area on Saturday afternoon.

Videos posted on social media show people climbing and leaping from the arch at the site, which is 200ft high.

Dorset Police confirmed that three people had sustained serious injuries and were receiving medical treatment.

That evening, Dorset Council said Durdle Door and Lulworth Cove would be closed “until further notice”.