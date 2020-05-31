Elon Musk ‘overcome with emotion’ as SpaceX launches humans into space

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said he was “overcome with emotion” after Nasa astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley launched into space on Saturday. The pair are on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) on a rocket and capsule system built by the billionaire entrepreneur’s firm. He said: “I think this is something that should really get people right in the heart – anyone who has a spirit of exploration.” He added: “I am really quite overcome with emotion – it’s kind of hard to talk really.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“It’s been 18 years working towards this goal. It’s really hard to believe that it’s happened. “This is a craft made by humans, for humans, I think it’s something humanity should be proud about occurring on this day.” The Falcon 9 took off on Saturday at 8.22pm UK time from the Launch Complex 39A at Cape Canaveral in Florida, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The mission, named Demo-2, marks the first time Nasa has launched astronauts from US soil in nine years.

Elon Musk, SpaceX Chief Engineer, speaks with NASA managers following the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocke Credit: Joel Kowsky/Nasa

SpaceX also made history by becoming first private company to send humans into orbit. Mr Musk said the mission is the “first step on a journey that would see humans become a multi-planetary species”. But despite the successful launch of astronauts into low-Earth orbit, Mr Musk said was was not keen to “declare victory yet”, emphasising that the “return can be more dangerous than the ascent”. He added: “We need to bring them home safely and make sure that we are doing everything we can to minimise that risk of reentry.” It will take Mr Behnken, 49, and Mr Hurley, 53, around 19 hours to reach the space station, where they will join the three other residents – Nasa’s Chris Cassidy and Russia’s Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Together, they will become members of the Expedition 63 crew. Earlier, US president Donald Trump said “a new age of American ambition has now begun”. In a post-launch address, he said: “Under Nasa’s Commercial Crew Programme, we will use rockets and spacecraft designed, built, owned and launched by private American companies at a fixed price for the American taxpayer. “Today’s launch makes clear the commercial space industry is the future.”

Credit: Pa Graphics