- ITV Report
Football League set to restart Championship on June 20
Matches in the Championship are set to recommence on June 20, the Football League has announced.
The games will start in the same week as the Premier League, as the country's second tier makes steps towards completing their season.
The EFL followed suit on Sunday evening, announcing that the Championship is set to restart around the same time.
In a statement, the EFL said: “Following Saturday’s announcement by the Government to allow elite sporting events to return behind closed doors, the EFL has this weekend agreed to a provisional restart date of the weekend of 20 June 2020 for matches in the Sky Bet Championship.
“The date is subject to the strict proviso that all safety requirements and Government guidance is met; and that clubs receive clearance from their local authorities in order to stage matches at their home grounds.”
There are still 108 games to be completed in the competition, 16 more than the Premier League.
As with the top flight, spectators will not be permitted to attend remaining fixtures, meaning access to watching games will be important for fans, with broadcasters and the football authorities still in discussions on the matter.
The statement continued: “After discussing various approaches, and, the importance of completing the season in a similar timeline to that of the Premier League to avoid any potential issues with promoted and relegated clubs, the Sky Bet Championship season is set to conclude with the Championship play-off final on or around 30 July 2020.
“Final details are still to be confirmed following further discussions with the League’s Broadcast partner, Sky Sports.”
The EFL also revealed that it will consider the use of five substitutes in the remaining fixtures and increasing the matchday squad from 18 to 20 players, with discussions “to continue with Championship clubs in this respect”.