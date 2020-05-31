Football League set to restart Championship on June 20

Matches in the Championship are set to recommence on June 20, the Football League has announced.

The games will start in the same week as the Premier League, as the country's second tier makes steps towards completing their season.

The EFL followed suit on Sunday evening, announcing that the Championship is set to restart around the same time.

In a statement, the EFL said: “Following Saturday’s announcement by the Government to allow elite sporting events to return behind closed doors, the EFL has this weekend agreed to a provisional restart date of the weekend of 20 June 2020 for matches in the Sky Bet Championship.

“The date is subject to the strict proviso that all safety requirements and Government guidance is met; and that clubs receive clearance from their local authorities in order to stage matches at their home grounds.”