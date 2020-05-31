Hundreds gather in Trafalgar Square to show solidarity with US protesters following death of George Floyd

Hundreds of people have gathered in Trafalgar Square to show solidarity with protesters in the US who are demonstrating following the death of a man during an arrest, as well as alleged police brutality in the UK.

At 1pm, those gathered in central London knelt in tribute to George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis on Monday after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while arresting him.

Those unable to attend were urged to kneel in solidarity wherever they could.

Derek Chauvin, who was sacked along with three other officers following the incident has been charged with murdering Mr Floyd, 46, and is due to appear in court on Monday.