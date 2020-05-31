- ITV Report
-
Hundreds gather in Trafalgar Square to show solidarity with US protesters following death of George Floyd
Hundreds of people have gathered in Trafalgar Square to show solidarity with protesters in the US who are demonstrating following the death of a man during an arrest, as well as alleged police brutality in the UK.
At 1pm, those gathered in central London knelt in tribute to George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis on Monday after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while arresting him.
Those unable to attend were urged to kneel in solidarity wherever they could.
Derek Chauvin, who was sacked along with three other officers following the incident has been charged with murdering Mr Floyd, 46, and is due to appear in court on Monday.
Protesters in Trafalgar Square could be heard chanting "black lives matter", in reference to the campaigning civil rights group.
Others held up placards saying "Racism has no place" and "I can't breathe" - words Mr Floyd told the police officer who was restraining him.
The protesters have since left Trafalgar Square and walked to the gates of Downing Street to continue with their protest.
More protests in the capital are scheduled for the coming week.
Following Mr Floyd's death, protests began in Minneapolis and have spread to cities across America.
The demonstrations have morphed into wider anger over police killings of black men.
In Washington DC, two protesters told ITV News they were demonstrating about "racism, hypocrisy, dividedness" and "racial inequality" in the US.
Governors in several US states called in National Guard troops as protests intensified on Saturday.
Many protests were peaceful, but violence erupted at others, leading to the mayors of many US cities bringing in curfews.
In Washington, President Donald Trump sent tweets ridiculing protesters outside the White House who were among thousands nationwide incited by the death of Mr Floyd, who died after a policeman pressed his knee onto his neck for more than eight minutes.
The demonstrations have become a national phenomenon, with protesters decrying years of deaths at police hands.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Greenwood District, the site of a 1921 massacre of black people that left some 300 dead, protesters blocked intersections and chanted the name of Terence Crutcher, a black man killed by a police officer in 2016.
Other peaceful protests were being held in California, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.