Jadon Sancho reveals 'Justice for George Floyd’ t-shirt after scoring for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho revealed a ‘Justice for George Floyd’ t-shirt after scoring his first goal since the Bundesliga resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There are protests across America and further afield over the death of Floyd after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck last Monday in Minneapolis.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram took a knee in tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement after scoring in Sunday’s win against Union Berlin, with Sancho making a statement of his own later in the day.