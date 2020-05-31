- ITV Report
Jadon Sancho reveals 'Justice for George Floyd’ t-shirt after scoring for Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho revealed a ‘Justice for George Floyd’ t-shirt after scoring his first goal since the Bundesliga resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
There are protests across America and further afield over the death of Floyd after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck last Monday in Minneapolis.
Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram took a knee in tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement after scoring in Sunday’s win against Union Berlin, with Sancho making a statement of his own later in the day.
‘Justice for George Floyd’ was scrawled on the t-shirt revealed by the England international after he tapped home to make it 2-0 to Dortmund at Paderborn. Sancho received a yellow card after taking his shirt off. The winger went on to complete a hat-trick in the 6-1 victory.
On Saturday, Schalke player Weston McKenzie wore an armband with the message Sancho showed on his t-shirt.