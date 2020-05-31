UK coronavirus death toll rises to 38,489 after 113 further deaths confirmed

A total of 38,489 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday, up by 113 from 38,376, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The weekend figures are usually lower compared to those in a week, due to a reporting lag.

In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Sunday, 115,725 tests were carried out or dispatched with 1,936 positive results.

Overall, a total of 4,285,738 tests have been carried out and 274,762 cases have been confirmed positive.

NHS England has announced 85 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,614.

Of the 85 new deaths announced on Sunday: