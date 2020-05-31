Lockdown easing for Covid-19 ‘shielders’ announced by PM

The Government is to set out full guidance on how the 2.2 million extremely vulnerable people shielding from coronavirus can safely venture out for the first time in months from Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised their resilience as he said those shielding from Covid-19 in England will be able to spend time with other people outdoors. And Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the full guidance will be revealed on Sunday, as charities called for the scientific evidence behind the decision to be made clear and urged more help.

Those considered extremely vulnerable will be able to go outside with members of their household from Monday, while continuing to follow social distancing guidelines. And those who live alone can meet outside with one other person from another household. Reviews of the shielding guidance are expected to be made at regular points in the coming weeks. Mr Johnson said: “I want to thank everyone who has followed the shielding guidance – it is because of your patience and sacrifice that thousands of lives have been saved. “I do not underestimate just how difficult it has been for you, staying at home for the last 10 weeks, and I want to pay tribute to your resilience. “I also want to recognise the hundreds of thousands of extraordinary volunteers who have supported you in shielding. “Whether through delivering medicines and shopping, or simply by checking in on those isolating, they should feel deeply proud of the part they have played in this collective effort. “We have been looking at how we can make life easier for our most vulnerable, so today I am happy to confirm that those who are shielding will be able to spend time outside with someone else, observing social distance guidelines. “I will do what I can, in line with the scientific advice, to continue making life easier for you over the coming weeks and months.”

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said full guidance would be given on Sunday Credit: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/PA