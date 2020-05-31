Trump postpones G7 meeting

US President Donald Trump has said he will postpone a meeting of the G7 nations until the autumn.

He has also called for an expansion of the group’s membership because he considers it an outdated body that does not properly reflect the modern world.

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Mr Trump singled out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions.

The leaders of the world’s major economies were slated to meet from June 10-12 in the US, but the coronavirus outbreak has now interfered with those plans.